Sunday Snow, Cooler Work Week

Temperatures on Sunday are going to be very chilly, below 40°F for all communities. Snowfall totals are still expected to be minor. We could still see up to 2″ or so, but not everyone gets there. Due to how warm we have been the past week, accumulations are more expected on elevated surfaces as opposed to The highest totals are expected east of us in Wisconsin.

Gusty winds will limit visibility locally, and will allow for slick spots despite the lack of ice. Later in the day Sunday is when it will be more difficult to get around.

The morning commute Monday won’t be ideal, but any snowfall will lighten up, if not wrap up altogether, by the time you head out the door. Give yourself a few extra minutes on the drive as winds will still be gusty. This will be more of a factor in open areas where there is more blowing snow.

Temperatures do warm up again into the 40s Monday and 50s for most of the rest of the work week. Our next chance of rain starts early on Wednesday and continues through the back half of the work week. More snow is possible on Friday.