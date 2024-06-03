Sunday Night storm recap & Monday morning storms forecast

Unless you live around Highway 14 or north, you did not see much of anything Sunday night. Storm chances were always higher for Monday morning. Those who did have storms, however, saw A LOT.

There were gusty winds, as big as half dollar sized hail in Kasson, and a couple funnel clouds reported. A few communities managed to hit 1″ of rainfall locally, but the highest rainfall totals occurred JUST north of us. Rice County had a report of 3.46″ of rain. The highest reports locally came between 1.25″ and 1.5″.

We still have storms forecasted early on Monday. In fact, they will likely be more scattered than the storms we had Sunday evening. The severe threat should be lower with these as they we will lose energy overnight. However, these storms could still possess strong wind gusts, and more hail cannot be totally ruled out. By noon on Monday, storms should be out of the area (if not, close to being out).