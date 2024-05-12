Sunday Night & Monday Rain Chances

For the rest of Mother’s Day, there will be at least some opportunity for an isolated shower. You will most likely either get a quick round of rain (under 15 minutes) or get no rain at all. Totals should stay under a quarter of an inch for an overwhelming majority, if not all, of us. Once a cold front from the north passes through late Sunday, that will be the end of that round of rain chances.

On Monday, a large scale system will stay south of us. On the very northern edge of that system, a few cells could sneak up around the Highway 18 corridor. If you live in this area, you have about a 30% chance of rain on Monday with odds elsewhere being lower. Clouds will clear out later in the day Monday as this system moves further east.