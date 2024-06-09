Sunday & Monday sunshine, rain returns after that

Outside of strong wind gusts Sunday afternoon, conditions will be as ideal as they could be for most activities. Winds will continue to gust as high as 30-40 MPH Sunday afternoon. While a fire risk is not a concern with no drought conditions, these winds will be enough to pick up dust in rural areas and construction zones, briefly reducing visibility. Winds will calm down late Sunday and overnight into Monday.

Rain returns on Tuesday. Instead of being later in the day, this rain is now becoming more likely during the morning. The line of showers and storms will be weakening as it moves through our area, so rainfall will be lighter with this round like it was Saturday morning.

Wednesday night & Thursday is our next chance for downpours and stronger storms. All threats are possible, but it’s more likely severe weather takes place to our west.

Temperatures will be cool early on Monday, upper-40s and low-50s. We have one more day in the mid-70s on Monday before we warm up into the upper-70s and low-80s the rest of the week. There are more rain chances next weekend as well, but things could change being a week out.