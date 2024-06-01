Sunday & Monday Storms

By now, you are likely used to all the rain we have gotten over the past month or so. This will continue Sunday into Monday. Thunderstorms cannot be completely ruled out during the afternoon as well, but they are more likely to stay southwest of us.

The best chance for storms is late Sunday into early Monday. Rainfall totals are all over the place with this round, but we could see more communities get over an inch of rainfall.

There is also a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather along Highway 218 and west (this also includes I-35 as well). A few storms could feature strong winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected.