Sunday Forecast

Sunday will be another beautiful and essentially perfect day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa!

We will start the day with a clear sky and somewhat chilly temperatures right around 50F. As the day progresses, plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70F’s region wide.

We will likely see at least a slight increase in cloud cover tomorrow afternoon, given the approach of a weak weather system from the west. No expectations for this disturbance to have much of an effect on Sunday overall, other than skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Rain chances do not arrive until long after the sun sets on Sunday, but these chances are on the lower end. The best chance of any rain will be south of the Iowa/Minnesota border late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Dew points will be slightly higher than today, but still in the comfortable range (55F-60F).

Unlike today, winds will be rather light out of the west around 5 mph, so no gusty winds blowing things out of your hands either!

Overall, it will be a beautiful day across the Weather First Area. Certainly a day to get out and enjoy the weekend as summers end quickly approaches!