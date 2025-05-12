Summertime warmth to linger through midweek followed by rain chances, cooler weather

A summertime weather pattern continues to be locked into place with well above average temperatures lingering through the middle of the week before a storm system brings rain to the area followed by much cooler and more seasonal weather heading into the weekend.

High pressure will once again be locked in overhead on Monday leading to plentiful sunshine and warm temperatures with high temperatures pushing into the middle 80s. There is also an elevated outdoor fire risk where any fires that are started could spread rapidly due to the dry vegetation, warm temperatures, low relative humidity and breezy southerly winds. Therefore, outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much of the same with mainly sunny skies and high temperatures pushing into the lower-to-middle 80s.

The humidity may start to be a little more noticeable through the middle of the week as moisture begins to move into the region ahead of a storm system that’ll bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday. High temperatures are once again expected to be around the lower 80s. The severe threat looks to be fairly low, but something to monitor in the days ahead.

Showers look to linger into Friday as the system pulls northeast towards the Great Lakes region wrapping around cooler air with high temperatures expecting to be in the middle 60s.

Quiet and more seasonal weather is expected over the weekend with high temperatures around the middle 60s with pleasant night lows in the 40s.