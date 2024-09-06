Summertime warmth returns next week

The unseasonably cool and fall-like air that will grasp the area to start the weekend will quickly move out as the new week starts with summertime warmth returning.

A high pressure ridge will amplify the jet stream north leading to warm air building into the region sending temperatures well above average.

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 80s for much of the week with night lows in the 60s. The average high and low temperatures during this period are 75° and 54°.

The humidity may be noticeable at times, but is expected to be fairly low throughout the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook as a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the September 11th through 15th period.

The Climate Prediction Center’s precipitation outlook has a high likelihood of below average precipitation through next week as storm systems look to miss the area with little to no chance for any rain.