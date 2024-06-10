Summertime warmth, humidity returns this week along with chances for thunderstorms

The week will get off to a sunny and pleasant start, however summertime warmth and humidity will return along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Sunshine, low humidity and a light wind will result in a beautiful start to the week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s for Monday.

A passing system will lead to a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Tuesday morning. A few more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. A strong storm with hail and wind can’t be ruled out, but the overall severe threat is low.

Showers and thunderstorms will again be likely late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with again the threat of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm with hail and wind being the main threats.

The week will end quietly, but it will be warm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be near 80° with low-to-mid 80s expected the rest of the week.