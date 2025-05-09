Summertime warmth expected through Mother’s Day weekend into next week

A summertime airmass is beginning to setup across the Upper Midwest leading to well above average temperatures that will likely stick around through the middle of next week.

Sunshine returns on Friday with very warm temperatures as afternoon highs push into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A weak cold front will pass through on Friday evening which may pop a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Any that develop will fizzle out by late evening with a mostly clear sky overnight into Saturday.

The weekend will be warm with high temperatures around the middle 70s on Saturday under a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures will inch upward on Mother’s Day Sunday with afternoon highs pushing into the lower 80s with the help of a breezy southerly wind.

The new week promises to start very warm as summertime warmth will be locked into place with highs near or in the lower 80s from Monday through Thursday.

A storm system will approach on Thursday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool off into the middle 70s behind the front on Friday.

Temperatures will be closer to the seasonal average heading into next weekend with highs near 70°. Another system may bring rain chances to the area for the second half of the weekend.