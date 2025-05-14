Summertime warmth continues into Wednesday

The summertime airmass continues to be locked into place leading to another very warm day with well above average temperatures expected on Wednesday.

Temperatures will push back into the lower-to-middle- 80s for highs by late afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms possible as daytime instability builds during the afternoon, however these will be few and far between with much of the area likely seeing nothing at all.

The UV Index will be high at a 7, so sunburn can develop within 15 minutes on any skin where sunscreen is not applied.

There will be a light southeast breeze around 5 to 10 mph.

The sky will be partly cloudy heading through Wednesday night with a little more of a breeze as a southeast wind will gust up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 60s by Thursday morning.