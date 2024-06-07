Summertime to return late next week

Temperatures are expected to be on the upswing and return to above average late next week as it’ll be a return to summertime warmth.

The upper air pattern will shift from a northwest and cooler flow this weekend and early next week to a more zonal west-to-east flow allowing mild Pacific air to move into the region.

As a result, high temperatures will go from near to below average in the low-to-mid 70s early in the week to above average as highs are expected to climb to near or in the low-to-mid 80s from Wednesday to the end of the week.

The warmth may continue into next weekend depending on how quickly a trough progresses over the east coast.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperatures in the eight to ten day period from June 14-19.

The best chance for any rain will come Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms possible. A few more systems may pass through late in the week, however there is a high degree of uncertainty on how those systems will evolve.