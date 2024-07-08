Summertime heat looming with small thunderstorm chances

The warmest temperatures of the summer season are looming as heat and humidity will be on the rise through the second half of the week into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be near average through Wednesday along with hit or miss spotty chances for showers and thunderstorms as a few systems push through the area.

A high pressure ridge will start to nudge in from the west during the second half of the week into the weekend with temperatures gradually warming through the mid-80s and eventually the upper 80s to lower 90s from Saturday to early next week.

Humidity will also be on the rise as dew point temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 60s through Friday and possibly upper 60s through the weekend which will put heat indices well into the 90s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperatures for the entire Weather First area in the six-to-ten day period from July 13-17.