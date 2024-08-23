Summertime heat, humidity to soar this weekend into next week

Despite the recent stretch of near-to-below average temperatures, it is still summertime and we’ll be reminded of that this weekend as heat and humidity will build into the area.

Friday will be warmer with high temperatures expecting to climb into the upper 70s under an at times partly sunny sky. Dew points will likely be in the 60s which will lead to a bit more humidity in the air than recent days.

The heat and humidity kick in on Saturday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points will reach the upper 60s leading to heat indices (feels-like) likely in the lower 90s.

Sunday and Monday will be even warmer with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper 80s. It’ll be very muggy as dew points will likely be in the lower-to-middle 70s leading to heat indices near 100°.

Rain chances will be few and far between. A weak system will pass through on Saturday night as more moisture builds into the region which may spark a shower or thunderstorm.

Otherwise, it’s looking like a quiet pattern until late next week when a cold front will slide through leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms and a return to cooler and less humid weather.