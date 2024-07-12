Summertime heat, humidity to grip the area this weekend with small chance for thunderstorms
Summertime heat and humidity is on the move and will arrive this weekend.
Sunshine is expected for Friday with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 80s. It’ll be a bit humid as moisture continues to increase with dew points rising into the 60s.
It’ll be warmer yet for Saturday with high temperatures pushing into the mid-to-upper 80s. Dew points will likely reach the low 70s leading to a heat index (feels-like temperature) in the low-to-mid 90s.
Sunday will be a touch warmer with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points again will likely be in the low-to-mid 70s leading to heat indices in the upper 90s close to 100°.
Thunderstorm chances will be few and far between. The best chance is Saturday night with a strong thunderstorm possible with damaging wind gusts.