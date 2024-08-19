Summertime heat, humidity set to return

A pattern change will bring summertime heat and humidity back to the area this weekend into next week.

The upper air flow which has mainly been out of the northwest in recent days resulting in temperatures hovering around average and keeping the heat and humidity south, will switch to the southwest as a high pressure ridge over the southwest U.S. begins to build into the area.

Temperatures will surge well above average into the mid-to-upper 80s this weekend into next week.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the 6 to 10 day period from August 24-29.

Moisture will also move into the region leading to dew point temperature increasing into the 60s and 70s with heat indices (feels-like) likely near or in the 90s.

Rain chances are expected to be slim to none as weather systems are expected to stay generally clear of the area. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest precipitation outlook in the 6 to 10 day period of August 24-29 has near to below average precipitation.