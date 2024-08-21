Summertime heat, humidity arrives this weekend

The seasonable weather and near average temperatures that has gripped the area over the last several days will be replaced by summertime heat and humidity heading into the weekend.

The warm, humid air that has resided over the southern U.S. will start to move northeast into the Upper Midwest resulting in temperatures soaring above average.

Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s on Saturday and upper 80s likely on Sunday under mainly sunny skies.

Dew point temperatures will also increase into the 60s and 70s leading to higher humidity and heat indices (feels-like) near 90° on Saturday and the low-to-middle 90s likely on Sunday.

The heat and humidity will carry over into the new week with highs remaining in the 80s through at least Wednesday before a frontal system brings cooler and less humid weather back to the area late in the week along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.