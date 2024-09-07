Summerlike weather returns for this next week

Temperatures this upcoming week are going to feel a bit different than what we have seen the last few days, as a more summerlike pattern arrives across our neck of the woods.

At the surface, high pressure currently stationed over Iowa will slowly slide eastward over the next few days. Southerly flow on the backside of the high pressure will begin to work warmer air into our area from down south starting Sunday. An upper level ridge will also begin to make its way over us starting Monday, and will last through the end of the week. Both these features will be responsible for a warmer trend heading into this next week.

Sunday is the first day of noticeably warmer temperatures across the Weather First area. Highs will top out in the mid 70F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, along with a mainly sunny afternoon sky, and a nice breeze out of the southwest between 10 to 15 mph.

Monday, the 80F’s return! Southwest winds will continue, but won’t be as strong during the day. Tuesday highs will be once again in the low 80F’s for most of the Weather First area. Wednesday and Thursday will shape out to be the warmest days of the week, with highs in the mid to potentially even upper 80F’s! The good news with these warmer temperatures is that the humidity levels are not expected to climb much higher than 60F, making for a more comfortable type of heat.

Daily high temperatures cool into the low 80F’s by Friday and Saturday, with mid to upper 70F’s making their return on Sunday. Looking long term, it looks like we will hold onto 80F to carry us through the beginning of the following week as well.

There really are no major rain chances over the next week or so to worry about. We’ll see plenty of sunshine all week with those highs in the 80F’s. A cold front looks to come through next Saturday night, which may bring a chance of showers, but nothing major at this time.