Summerlike warmth to start the week followed by cooler, more seasonal weather

The summertime air that has gripped the area over the last several days will start to ease after Monday with cooler, more seasonal temperatures expected the rest of the week.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Monday. A breezy southerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times will help boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s for highs.

A cold front will slide through Tuesday evening accompanied by just some clouds. Cooler, Canadian air behind the front will send temperatures down into the 40s by Tuesday morning with highs recovering into the middle 60s by afternoon.

Wednesday will get a boost thanks to a breezy south wind with high temperatures returning to the mid-to-upper 70s before cooling back down into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Thursday and Friday with night lows in the 40s.

The week is looking quiet and dry as storm systems look to miss the area once again.