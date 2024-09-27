Summerlike warmth this weekend, cooler weather on the way next week

Happy Friday everyone! Another week in the books, and another day with well above average warmth across the Weather First area!

Temperatures have reached 80F for everyone except Rochester this Friday afternoon, with low humidity levels and plenty of sunshine! There are a few thin cirrus clouds to our southeast associated with Tropical Depression Helene, but those will stay to our southeast over the next several hours.

Temperatures cool into the low 70F’s early this evening, dropping into the mid 60F’s by later in the evening. Great weather to head out and watch some hometown football!

Skies remain clear overnight, with some areas of patchy fog possible by dawn. Skies remain clear Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures right around 80F once again. Same holds true for Sunday and Monday!

Monday evening into Monday night a powerful, yet quiet, cold front passes through the Weather First area. While precipitation chances are very low, temperatures will drop quickly behind the cold front. High temperatures next Tuesday will only make it into to the low to mid 60F’s, but we keep the sunshine!

Sunshine continues through next week, with cooler temperatures (mid to upper 60F’s) hanging around through the end of the next workweek. Cooler for sure, but far more typical for this time of year, and more fall like as we kick off October!