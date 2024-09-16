Summerlike warmth lingers this week

It is the final week of summer and it will feel like it with temperatures expecting to be well above average for the middle of September.

A blocking upper air pattern will continue through midweek with a high pressure ridge setup over the Great Lakes while a low pressure cutoff low will reside over the southeast U.S.. This will keep our area and the Upper Midwest in southwesterly flow leading to warm and humid air to filter into the region.

As a result, high temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday are expected to hover around the middle 80s which will be more than 10° above average for the middle of September.

Dew point temperatures will generally be in the lower-to-middle 60s so there will be some humidity in the air.

This pattern will begin to break down by Thursday night as a low pressure trough passing to the north will slide a cold front through leading to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Temperatures will dial back a bit to near 80° on Friday and 70s likely over the weekend with the chance of a few showers.