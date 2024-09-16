Summerlike warmth continues with chance for rain late week

The summertime pattern will continue to be locked into place as temperatures are expected to remain well above average through the week ahead.

High temperatures on Monday will climb into the middle-to-upper 80s with a few places getting close to 90°.

Temperatures will dial back a degree or two on Tuesday through Thursday with highs generally in the middle 80s.

A frontal system will slide through Thursday night likely leading to showers and a few thunderstorms followed by temperatures sliding back a few more degrees to near 80° on Friday behind the system.

Additional energy and moisture will approach the area over the weekend leading to chances for rain. However, there is still high uncertainty on the exact timing and track of the disturbances as these details will become clear in the days ahead.

Clouds and the threat of rain will lead to not as warm temperatures as highs are expected to be around the middle 70s which is still above average for mid-to-late September.