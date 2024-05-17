Summerlike warmth continues Saturday

Highs made their way into the 80s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday, and we’re in for more of the same on Saturday. Like Friday, there will be some clouds passing through briefly, otherwise we’re in for plenty of sunshine through most of Saturday.

A passing front will shift the wind Saturday, starting out the day with a southerly wind in the morning followed by a gusty, westerly wind in the afternoon. That front will bring some clouds and an extremely small chance of a shower late Saturday morning. Otherwise, sunshine and summer warmth continues this weekend.

Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon to evening ahead of a storm system with a promising chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

A couple waves of low pressure will move through early next week, bringing a good chance of more soaking rain Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop back to more seasonal levels starting Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.