Summerlike warmth arrives to end the week

Temperatures will be on the upswing as a surge of summerlike warmth arrives into the area as the week comes to a close.

A cold front will continue to slide through the area Thursday morning with any rain showers coming to an end. The rest of the day will be dry under an at times partly sunny sky. It’ll be warm with high temperatures near or in the low 70s.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Friday along with warmer temperatures as highs climb to near or in the low 80s.

Saturday will be even warmer as the entire Weather First area has a good chance to see a high temperature of 80° or above. Another cold front will pass through during the afternoon hours which may pop a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The highest chance appears to be near and east of Highway 52.

Sunday will be a cooler day, but still plenty warm with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Again, there is a chance of a late afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm with a higher chance coming late overnight into early Monday.