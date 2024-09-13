Summerlike temperatures stick around through next week!

Temperatures have certainly been a stretch warmer than our meteorological averages around here the last few days, and the next several will feature more of the same summerlike warmth we have been enjoying across the Weather First area.

Friday will feature high temperatures in the low 80F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Dew points will be relatively close to where they were today, in the low 60F’s for most. A tad humid but nothing overwhelming or oppressive.

Saturday will feature slightly cooler daytime highs thanks to some morning and early afternoon cloud cover and rain. Dew points will also be a bit higher Saturday afternoon, making it into the mid 60F’s (on the humid side). If we can manage to see more sunshine Saturday, most places may have an easy shot at getting to 80F.

High temperatures right around 80F or slightly above 80F look to stick around through most of next week at this time. A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west once again, keeping the jet stream well to our north, aiding in helping our temperatures remain summerlike. Toward the end of next week, a trough will approach our area from the west, which may put an end to the more summerlike temperatures and usher in more fall like weather, but it is too soon to pin down any specifics.

The bottom line is that daily high temperatures well above the average highs for this time of year will be sticking around for a while, which is certainly good news for summer lovers, while fall lovers may grow a bit impatient as this next week progresses.