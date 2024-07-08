Summerlike temperatures forecast this week and beyond

For those of you who like the summer on the toastier side of things temperature wise, there is good news! As we progress through the week and into next weekend, our day-time highs will gradually increase from the low 80F’s to the upper 80F’s by Sunday.

For your Monday, high temperatures will be knocking on the door of 80F. Dew points are going to make it feel a little muggy, but nothing overly oppressive.

Tuesday and Wednesday most of area should climb into the low 80F’s. Dew points will again make it feel a little muggy on Tuesday.

Once we approach the end of the week, highs are expected to reach into the mid 80F’s.

Next weekend, highs are expected to reach into the upper 80F’s, with some areas potentially reaching 90F. That is not something our area has seen in quite some time!

Beyond the next 10 days, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures for Minnesota and the rest of the country as a high-pressure ridge stations itself off to our west over the Rocky Mountains. This will likely lead to warmer temperatures for our area, making it feel more like summer for a considerable stretch of time.

With all this said, it looks as if there may be plenty of great days to get out on the lake in our foreseeable future!