Summerlike day Saturday; warmest since early October

Saturday definitely had a midsummer feel to it as high temperatures climbed into the 80s to 90° across the Weather First area.

The high temperature of 88° in Rochester was the warmest in 229 days, since October 2, 2023, when the high also climbed to 88°. It was also almost 20° above average.

Despite the warmth, it wasn’t close to a record as the record high for the day is 95° set in 1934.

Charles City was the warmest in the local area as it registered a high of 90°.

Sunday will be a cooler day as high temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.