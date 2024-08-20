Summer weather set to return as heat, humidity soar into weekend

Temperatures for the month of August in Rochester have been largely running below average, but that’ll change heading into the weekend as summertime heat and humidity is set to return.

A high pressure ridge over the southwest U.S. will start to nudge further north toward southeast Minnesota and north Iowa with warmer air and humidity arriving by the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to push well into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Dew point temperatures will likely surge into the upper 60s to middle 70s leading to heat indices (feels-like) near or in the low 90s on Saturday and near 100° on Sunday.

The summertime pattern will likely carry over into next week with high temperatures in the middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday with high humidity.

There are signs the pattern will break down by the middle of the week with cooler, less humid air returning along with chances for showers and thunderstorms. The exact timing of rain at this time is still uncertain and will get better resolved as it gets closer.