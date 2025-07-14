Summer warmth to take a brief break late week

Summer warmth will be taking a mini vacation later this week lasting into the upcoming weekend as temperatures are expected to be below average for the middle of July.

An upper-level ridge will develop over the Mid-Atlantic states early in the week with a low pressure trough digging into the Northern Rockies. This will result in southwesterly flow into the local area leading to warmer air as high temperatures push into the middle-to-upper- 80s on Monday and Tuesday along with higher humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday into Wednesday night before a cold front pushes through ending any rain early Thursday morning.

Behind the front, northwest flow will result in cooler air spilling south into the region leading to below average temperatures.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the lower-to-middle- 70s which will be around 5° to 8° below average.

Temperatures will inch upward over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s before lower 80s return heading into next week.