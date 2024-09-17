Summer warmth sticks around, rain chances increase late in the week

For the time being, we’re stuck with summer warmth, modest humidity, and quiet weather. Tuesday and Wednesday will shape up to be nearly the same as Monday with similar high temperatures and a mostly sunny sky.

While the weather pattern is currently in a stuck position thanks to the jet stream, there will be some subtle movement later this week. A trough of low pressure to our west will be inching closer to us, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. It’s not looking to be a real soaker for all of us, but there could be a couple, decent downpours in the mix.

A few showers are possible early Thursday morning, and another wave is possible later Thursday evening. Even with some potential rain Thursday, temperatures aren’t going to be affected through Friday.

Some moderation in temperatures is on the way this weekend. Highs will dip back only slightly on Saturday, into the upper 70s. The second half of the weekend will be cooler, but still comfortably warm with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers can’t be ruled out Saturday. There looks to be a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday.