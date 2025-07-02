Summer warmth, some isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible into Thursday, even warmer for the 4th of July

This quiet, warm summer weather continues into Thursday and the 4th of July. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Wednesday and Thursday afternoon to evening, but widespread rain is not headed our way until this weekend.

For the rest of this week, highs in the 80s and a mostly sunny sky will be the norm. If you’ve already got a jump on the holiday, it’s a great opportunity to cool off in the water and enjoy the evenings outside.

A rogue shower or thunderstorm may pop up this Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday afternoon to evening. Despite that chance of a shower or thunderstorm, the majority of Thursday and Friday will be rain-free with temperatures running a bit above average. The 4th of July will be the warmest day of this week and next with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees Friday afternoon.

A front will be pushing into the area Friday night into Saturday morning and will make for more thunderstorm activity throughout the entirety of Saturday. There is the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms through most of Saturday, and there is a very slight chance that a storm or two may be strong to severe.

Sunshine and more comfortable warmth is back for Sunday with highs closer to 80 degrees and only a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will remain close to 80 degrees through the entirety of next week with the occasional chance of summer thunderstorms.