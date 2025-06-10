Summer warmth returns Tuesday with hazy sunshine

Summer warmth will return for a brief period on Tuesday as temperatures climb above average for early June.

The day will start with some passing clouds before sunshine takes over by late morning with hazy skies due to Canadian wildfire smoke still lingering in the air. Very little, if any smoke is expected to mix to the surface.

Temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 80s by late afternoon. Dew point temperatures will also climb into the middle-to-upper- 50s so the humidity may be a touch noticeable.

The wind is expected to be light out of the west around 5 to 15 mph.

A weak system will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning interacting with lingering moisture which may pop a few light showers. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s by morning.