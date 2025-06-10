Summer warmth returns Tuesday with cooler temperatures, multiple rounds of rain late week

Tuesday will offer a brief return of summer warmth and sunshine before a more active pattern takes shape heading into the second half of the week.

Wildfire smoke in the air will make for hazy sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures expecting to push to near or in the lower 80s by afternoon. A weak system will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday leading to the chance of a light shower.

The first of multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late afternoon and evening on Wednesday. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible in North Iowa which may produce hail and gusty winds.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night through Friday as a frontal boundary is expected to lay out and bounce around the area. This will lead to heavy rain potential as moisture surges northward from the Gulf and overruns the boundary. A soaking rain of 1-3″ looks possible for much of the Weather First area which would lead to some minor areas of flooding.

Temperatures are expected to cool off the rest of the week with upper 70s likely on Wednesday and highs near or in the lower 70s the rest of the week. It could potentially be cooler depending on where the boundary sets up. Night lows are expected to be in the 50s.