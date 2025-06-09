Summer warmth returns Tuesday, more active pattern with showers and thunderstorms later this week

Our week is off to a May-like start with temperatures running below average and a brisk, northwest wind. Highs have remained in the 60s Monday afternoon, but we’ll be back to around 80 with more sunshine Tuesday.

Just as one storm system moves out overnight into Tuesday, another will begin to affect us Wednesday. Before we get there, Tuesday will remain quiet and sunny with more seasonable temperatures. There may be a patch of wildfire smoke moving through Tuesday, bringing more of a filtered sunshine.

A front will be draped over north Iowa and southern Minnesota beginning Wednesday, and it will be the focus for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

Heavy rain is possible at times, but the position of that front is going to make a huge differences in rainfall totals from north to south in Minnesota and Iowa. If we see repeated rounds of rainfall over the same areas, there may be some minor flooding potential in some locations by the end of this week.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures down a bit Thursday and Friday with highs dropping back to around 70 degrees. Temperatures look to warm back up to the mid to upper 70s this coming weekend.