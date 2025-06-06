Summer warmth returns late next week

Temperatures are expected to hover around or below average into early next week before summer warmth returns toward the middle-to-late- portions of the week.

The upper-air flow is expected to turn more southwest heading toward the middle of the week which will allow warmer air to surge into the region. Moisture will also increase leading to higher dew point temperatures and humidity.

Temperatures are expected to push near or in the lower 80s for afternoon highs with mild night lows in the 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook covering the period of June 13th through 19th has a high likelihood of above average temperatures across the Upper Midwest.

Warm temperatures, higher moisture and energy moving through the region may bring more rain chances to the area late in the week and the following weekend, but uncertainty remains this far out on any specific details which will become clearer in the days ahead.