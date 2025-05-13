Summer warmth remains through Wednesday, rain likely Thursday, then cooler this weekend

The quiet, summer-like trend continues through Wednesday before a front pushes through Thursday, bringing with it the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler air will follow for the end of the week and weekend.

A few, rogue showers pushed into far southeast Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, and we may see similar, isolated development of showers again Wednesday. Widespread rain isn’t likely from these, but there may be some nice downpours for a few, lucky folks.

A stronger wave of low pressure will begin affecting the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is our next, best chance of rain, and a few thunderstorms are possible early Thursday morning. They’ll move from west to east to start the day, and are likely to remain below severe levels. However, there may be some good noisemakers first thing Thursday with some areas of brief, heavy rain and small hail.

A cold front will push across southern Minnesota and north Iowa early Thursday afternoon, providing the focus for the development of thunderstorms. We may see some of those in parts of southeast Minnesota and north Iowa briefly during the early to mid-afternoon Thursday. The most likely area for severe weather Thursday is east of the Mississippi River in Wisconsin.

Cooler air moves in behind this story system and brings high temperatures back to the 60s this coming weekend. That more seasonable air will stick around for the duration of next week.