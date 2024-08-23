Summer warmth is back and will stick around through the weekend

Friday afternoon’s temperatures have returned to the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region and summer warmth will ramp up this weekend.

We’ll still see more clouds than clear sky at times, but there will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend and start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Saturday and rise to the mid to upper 80s Sunday through Monday.

Along with the rise in temperatures, humid air will be on the increase starting late Saturday and make for a heat index in the 90s from Sunday through Monday.

There is a very slight chance of a thunderstorm or two Saturday night, but the majority of the region will remain rain-free until later next week.

Temperatures will start to moderate late next week as a cold front arrives Thursday. That looks to be our best chance at rain with scattered showers and storms possible along and behind that front. Temperatures will be back to the lower 70s late next week through Labor Day weekend.