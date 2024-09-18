Summer warmth continues with showers, thunderstorms likely Thursday

The midsummer, July-like weather will continue for another day before a frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will once again soar into the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be a breezy day and a bit more humid.

Moisture arrives on Thursday morning leading to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. There will likely be a break from late morning until late afternoon when a cold front approaches leading to another round of showers and thunderstorms which will end by mid-to-late evening.

The second round has the potential to be strong-to-severe with large hail and strong wind as the main threat, although an isolated tornado is also certainly possible.

Dry weather returns for Friday with another warm day expected as high temperatures return to the lower 80s.

It’ll turn cooler over the weekend with highs in the 70s, but that will come with small chances for a few showers.