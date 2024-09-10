Summer warmth continues through the week

A few sprinkles are possible from late Tuesday afternoon through evening, then clouds will begin to decrease late Tuesday night. While clouds decrease, a smoky haze will linger through Wednesday.

Despite the smoke in the upper atmosphere, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon with a filtered sunshine.

A quiet weather pattern will continue through the rest of this week, and temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s from Wednesday through Friday.

As the remnants of Francine roam into the central United States later this week, a little bit of moisture and energy may push our way this weekend. Because of that, a few showers are possible for a brief time Saturday. At this time, any rainfall we receive looks to remain minor if we get any at all.

Temperatures will remain just above average this weekend into next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be more sunshine than cloud cover through the next week and a half.