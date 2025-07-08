Summer warmth continues, more widespread rain returns late this week

A few, isolated showers could be found in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa early Tuesday evening but those will be falling apart around sunset. More sunshine and seasonable, summer warmth is on tap for the middle of the week.

Wednesday is shaping up to be another quiet, summer day with highs in the low-80s and a light wind. We should get a break from even isolated shower activity Wednesday but rain chances return Thursday. It won’t be much Thursday, it will shape up similarly to what we saw Tuesday with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are ahead for Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday night into Friday morning, then rain will become more common throughout southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The most likely time for rain Friday will be the afternoon through evening hours, but a few morning showers are possible as well.

The weekend is looking to be nice and quiet with, once again, typical summer warmth. Highs in the 70s are ahead Saturday and we’ll bounce back to the 80s Sunday.