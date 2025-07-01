Summer warmth continues, more humid and unsettled later this week

A nice, quiet stretch of summer weather lasts through Wednesday before more humid air begins moving back into the area later this week.

For now, we can enjoy highs in the 80s with more sunshine than cloud cover. There is a slight chance of a few, brief showers in north Iowa early Wednesday morning, but that system will be sliding mostly south of us and we’ll be lucky to see much rain out of it if we see any.

A few thunderstorms will be developing in both southern Minnesota and north Iowa Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. This looks to be a relatively brief potential around 11pm Wednesday to 3am Thursday.

Another more likely time for thunderstorms is late Thursday into early Friday morning. Some of these may be a bit stronger Thursday evening with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. The potential of severe is low, but not zero.

There will once again be a potential of thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday morning after a warm and humid day. The timing of this round is very much in question at this point but those with plans to watch fireworks Friday night should keep a close eye on the forecast for the next few days.

The rest of our holiday weekend will remain warm. Thunderstorms are likely Saturday, and there is a slight chance of a few, lingering showers or thunderstorms Sunday. However, the entire weekend is not looking to be a washout.