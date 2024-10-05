Summer warmth and wind Saturday, much cooler Sunday into Monday morning

We’ve got a decent amount of variety this weekend, at least as far as temperatures go. Despite a front pushing through the region late Saturday, our rain chances are looking to be slim to none for the time being.

Saturday will be marked by wind and warmth with temperatures nearing record levels Saturday afternoon. A cold front will slide through late Saturday afternoon to early evening. Clouds will increase along that front, and temperatures will drop quickly Saturday night to Sunday morning. Highs stay in the 60s Sunday and Monday.