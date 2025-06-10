Summer warmth and sunshine returns Tuesday, potential of a few strong storms Wednesday

We’ll be able to enjoy a nice, quiet summer day Tuesday before a more active pattern kicks into gear Wednesday. Temperatures will make it to around 80 and warmer across southern Minnesota and north Iowa Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

A front will push into the area Wednesday before stalling out in north Iowa, providing the focus for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon to evening. A few of these may be strong to severe with wind and hail being the primary concerns. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few strong to severe storms in the mix is a possibility.