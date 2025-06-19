Summer warmth and sunshine for Thursday, storms return Thursday night

It’s been a busy month so far with showers and thunderstorms common across the area just about every day. We’ll catch a break in the action through Thursday and have a chance to enjoy a sunny, warm summer day. Highs will make it to the mid-80s and winds will remain light.

The quiet won’t last too long. A complex of thunderstorms is likely to develop late Thursday night and linger into Friday morning. This will mainly bring heavy rain, but there will also be the potential for some isolated, strong storms in the mix producing damaging wind gusts and small hail.

These storms should be wrapping up by the mid-morning Friday, and the afternoon is looking to remain quiet with sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper-80s.