Summer warmth and sun through early week, cooler by weeks end

Happy Mother’s Day Sunday!!!

Summer-like warmth has arrived across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with every location climbing into the low to mid 80F’s! We have also had uninterrupted sunshine, and a bit of a southerly breeze. Most of Central and Western Minnesota has reached 90F, as well as Western Iowa! Might as well be the middle of July!

Upper level high pressure ridging has draped itself across the Upper Midwest today, and will continue to linger overhead through early this week. This will set the stage for continued sunshine through Wednesday, along with highs in the low to mid 80F’s.

Dew points will remain in the 40F’s and 50F’s through Tuesday, making for very dry conditions and low relative humidity’s. There will also be a noticeable southerly breeze between 10 to 20 mph persisting through mid week.

Most of Minnesota is under a Red Flag Warning, with elevated fire danger across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. As a result, outdoor burning is NOT recommended, and even banned in some parts of Minnesota the next few days. Just a heads up!

Upper level low pressure that is being squashed well to the south currently, will gradually make its escape northeast Tuesday into Wednesday. Bands of energy associated with this low will make their way as far north and west as Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. With more available moisture in the air, a few pop-up showers and/or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

No widespread rain expected, but something to keep in mind.

The blocking pattern responsible for the quiet weather of the last week or so FINALLY breaks down Wednesday, into Thursday. A trough of low pressure will make its approach Wednesday night into Thursday, along with a pronounced cold front.

Highs should still reach 80F Thursday, however, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. The best chance of storms will be north of I-90, with lower chances across Northern Iowa. This does not look to be a major rainmaker, but any rain will be welcome!

Temperatures cool dramatically Friday into next weekend. Highs may struggle to reach 60F in some locations, with gusty northwest winds Thursday into Friday, up to 30 mph. Showers may linger into Friday afternoon, especially north of I-90.

We dry out next weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60F’s, under partly cloudy skies. Below average temperatures, but likely an appreciated cool down after the warmth of this upcoming week!