Summer warmth and haze through the week

At least here at home, the weather pattern will remain warm and quiet through Friday. There will also continue to be at least a little upper level smoke, making for filtered sunshine similar to what we’ve seen through this week so far.

High temperatures will remain above average for awhile, which at this point looks to be through next week.

We do have a chance of rain on the way as the remnants of Francine roam through the central United States late this week into the weekend. Showers will move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday morning. There is a continued chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.

Despite some extra cloud cover and showers, temperatures will remain above average this weekend. We will see more sunshine late in the weekend. There will be very little change, if any, through the course of next week. Highs remain in the low-80s with a mostly sunny sky.