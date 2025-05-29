Summer warmth ahead this weekend with a side of wildfire smoke

We’re headed into a warmer weekend with a quiet weather pattern and more sunshine. Temperatures are going to be running just above average for this time of year, into the low to mid-80s.

Now just as soon as we’ve got a break into warmer, quiet days, this will also come with the likelihood of Canadian wildfire smoke over just about all of Minnesota into Iowa. At times, especially Saturday, this smoke may be near the surface. Meaning, it will be hazy and you’ll be able to see and smell the smoke at ground level.

Smoke aside, temperatures will remain warm through this weekend into the middle of next week with overall quiet weather.

Another wave of low pressure will slide through the weekend in the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame. It is likely to bring a swath of showers and thunderstorms through southern Minnesota and north Iowa on Tuesday. At this time, it’s looking to be wrapped up by Wednesday morning. However, considering how far out this potential is, the timing can’t be perfectly pinned down quite yet.