Summer warmth, a smoky haze, and possibly a few showers

A warm and generally quiet week of weather is underway. It’s not all blue sky, however. Wildfire smoke from the northwestern U.S. will be visible for at least the next couple of days. We’ve had filtered sunshine through Monday, and the smoke will be thicker Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the smoky sky, temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low to mid-80s the rest of this week.

A weak wave of low pressure will slide through Tuesday and may provide just enough energy for a few showers. Rainfall amounts, if any, will remain minor. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the south Tuesday.

The rest of the week will remain warm and quiet. Aside from a smoky haze, there will be a mainly sunny sky from Wednesday into the weekend.

There is a chance of some stray showers this weekend. Overall, a dry spell will continue through this coming weekend as any chance of showers will only make for some minor amounts of rain.