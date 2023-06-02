Summer Vibes Through The Weekend
Our stretch of warm & humid air will continue not only Friday, but through the weekend as well. Highs will stay put well into the upper 80s, even the lower 90s for some. This is not only the trend locally for the Pine Island Cheese Fest, but also up north, with the Twin Cities likely seeing the lower 90s each day. Heat & humidity will continue north towards the Brainerd Lakes region, with the comfortable breeze off of Lake Superior cooling locations along the North Shore. Scattered storms remain the forecast Friday & Saturday especially, with a few isolated storms popping up Sunday as well.