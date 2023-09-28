Summer tries to make a comeback

After feeling a bit cooler for several days, we will be warming up big time starting Friday. Highs are expected to eclipse 80°F for almost all communities. These 80s will be common for the next 4-5 days. Clouds will be clearing back out Thursday evening ahead of this weekend, making it even easier to warm up.

We are still looking at a few thunderstorms early Saturday morning. 4-9 AM is looking to be about the ideal timeframe, and there is a better chance for them in southern Minnesota than northern Iowa. No severe weather is expected locally, although chances are not as high as this past weekend due to the possibility of these storms passing north.

We will finally cool off about this time next week. A cold front will bring showers out ahead of it during the middle of the week, and Fall weather returns again by the end of next week.